2 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne And 2 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new COVID cases today, a girl age 17 or younger and a man age 50 to 59. One individual is no longer hospitalized, one COVID positive resident remains hospitalized. A total of 23 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,091 cases split between 2,675 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,588 and the total number of tests administered is 89,221. The county report lists 36,257 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne county’s vaccine coverage is approximately 44% and the Statewide average is approximately 52%, meaning the State’s new rules for small counties that almost qualify for a lower-tier won’t apply until vaccine coverage within the county is equal to or within 5% of the statewide average. For the week ending April 10, Tuolumne County saw a decrease in its Case Rate to 1.9 from 2.7 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.1% from 1.8% and remains in the Orange Tier.

Public Health says “We encourage everyone to get the COVID vaccine. Vaccination helps keep you and those around you protected from COVID-19, as well as reducing the spread of disease in our community.”

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. Beginning Sunday, April 25, the Fairgrounds testing site hours will be reduced to Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras Tuesday public health report has two new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,066. Active cases decreased to 8 and recoveries increased 3 to 2,006 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 962 men, 1,088 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 447 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 28,229 vaccinations given. Calaveras went to a 2.5 Case Rate from a 2.7 Case Rate and a 5.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 5.5%. Calaveras is in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month and Mariposa is also using it. Calaveras notes people who don’t have an email address or mobile phone should call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 (M-F 8AM-8PM, Sa-Su 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently have COVID-19 or been exposed to COVID or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/21 20 1 1,752 38 Calaveras 4/22 8 2 2,066 52 Mariposa 4/22 11 1 429 7 Mono 4/22 6 2 1,016 4 Stanislaus 4/22 387 21 54,179 1,035 Tuolumne 4/22 23 2 4,091 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.