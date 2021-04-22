Columbia College Campus To Partially Reopen In May

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – Columbia College students will have more access to the campus next month.

A partial campus reopening has been slated for May 3rd, due to Tuolumne County reaching the orange tier in the state’s blueprint for a safer economy during the COIVD pandemic. In a written press release, College officials also relay that they are monitoring the progression while “carefully planning a safe return to in-person services.”

The college is offering in-person classes on campus and at the High Sierra Institute at Baker Station, including culinary arts, fire technology, emergency medical services, biology, forestry, natural resources, and Tai Chi. Additionally, on-campus, in-person services will be provided in the Manzanita building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Business Office, and Lakeside Café services. There will also be limited services in counseling and special programs. A Student Ambassador will be available for assistance with registration.

The college added these facilities will be open:

Library 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Student Center Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Ponderosa Food Pantry pick up, Orientation and Campus Tours

*For more information, call 209-588-5109.

Building access remains limited to only faculty, staff, students, and prospective students. Coronavirus protocols like wearing face masks and completing campus COVID-19 screenings before entering buildings are required. Also, health guidelines including social distancing, hand-washing, and sanitizing surfaces should be followed.

College officials are encouraging all students and employees to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others as they stated, “Vaccination is a critical recovery activity for the college and society in our return to normal operations. As conditions continue to improve, additional options may arise.”