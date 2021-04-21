TUD Customers Asked To Conserve Water For Two Weeks In May

PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal View Photo

Sonora, CA: Next month water supplies will be limited in some areas for Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) customers for two weeks.

TUD details that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be making safety repairs and conducting maintenance on flume sections of the Tuolumne Main Canal, shutting off water from Lyons Reservoir, Sunday, May 16 through Friday, May 21.

PG&E spokesperson, Megan McFarland informs, “PG&E is communicating updates of the maintenance with TUD and understands the impact the repair work has on the community.”

During the six-day repair, storage tanks and limited capacity groundwater wells will be the only water supply, as the ditches will be dry. TUD provided the chart below of the impacted service areas that are at risk of running out of water if conservation steps are not taken. The arrows signal those areas with the greatest risk. Also, noted is the ditches that will have no water:

To ensure adequate water supply for drinking, sanitary usage and fire protection, TUD provided this list of customer water conservation measure needed during this time:

Limit outside watering

Do not wash vehicles

Turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinkler timers

Repair water leaks

Additionally, TUD requests that all customers continue to conserve for one additional week after the outage for the water storage supply to recover.