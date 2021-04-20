Newsom Reacts To Guilty Verdict In George Floyd Case

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Executive Order View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Guilty on all charges for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

A jury convicted Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the case that triggered worldwide protests and reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. The jury reached its verdict this afternoon after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Governor Gavin Newsom has this reaction, “The hard truth is that, if George Floyd looked like me, he’d still be alive today. No conviction can repair the harm done to George Floyd and his family, but today’s verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society.” The governor added, “We must continue the work of fighting systemic racism and excessive use of force. It’s why I signed some of the nation’s most progressive police reform legislation into law. I will continue working with community leaders across the state to hear concerns and support peaceful expression.”

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.