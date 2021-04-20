Crash Shuts Down Section Of Highway 49 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near the Highway 12 junction in the San Andreas area of Calaveras Coutny has resulted in one person being ejected from the vehicle.

First responders are heading to the scene where the CHP is reporting that person is on the roadway and not moving. Two air ambulances have been called to the scene. The wreckage is blocking both lanes of the highway with officers directing traffic, as it is getting backed up. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible as there is plenty of activity in the area.