Motorcycle VS. SUV On HWY 108

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle versus Chevy SUV crash on Highway 108 at the Jamestown Road intersection in Jamestown. The CHP is reporting serious injuries and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

That section of the roadway is partially blocked with officers directing traffic. There are no additional details regarding the collision at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.