Discussing Homeless Issues In Sonora And Tuolumne County

Lowe's Camp piled up trash View Photo

Sonora, CA — On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views we focus on the increasing concerns surrounding homelessness and how to deal with it including groups taking action.

For those details, we turn to Tuolumne County Homeless Prevention Coordinator Kallae Brown, Resiliency Village Executive Director Mark Dykin and 1pileatatime co-creator Trisha Revoid for some answers. They will bust some myths surrounding homelessness and details how you can get involved.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews.