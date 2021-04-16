Power Outage Impacted Freezer, COVID Shots Available

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has COVID shots available this afternoon after last night’s Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power outage knocked out a freezer.

Hospital officials in a written press alert detailed, “Due to last night’s power outage, a freezer went out and Tuolumne County has 16 vials of Moderna that need to be used today before they spoil.”

That comes out to 130 doses, which the hospital is offering to anyone age 18 and older, first come, first served. Anyone needing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is urged to take advantage of the additional shots. Also, hospital officials relay, “Second doses can be administered to people who have proof of their first shot, as long as it was Moderna given on or before March 19.”

The hospital provided these details regarding today’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic:

Walk-ins welcome, first come, first served.

Open to anyone 18+, Tuolumne County residency NOT required.

Adventist Health Sonora, 1000 Greenley Road, Sonora

Friday, April 16

2 to 5 p.m.

Enter employee entrance, at the back of the hospital, off Guzzi Lane.