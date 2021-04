Massive Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting that there are four major power outages across Tuolumne County this evening impacting thousands of customers.

The utility reports that around 30,000 customers are impacted. PG&E says it could be around 10pm when full restoration occurs. It is unclear what caused the outages. It is impacting communities as low as Chinese Camp and all the way up to Cold Springs.