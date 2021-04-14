Stanislaus National Forest Seasonal Road Update

Mi-Wok Ranger Station - Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

It’s that time of year when roads closed during the winter season, begin to reopen, Stanislaus National Forest will open seasonal roads beginning April 15. Most roads closed will be reopening on that date but some of the high-elevation roads will remain closed due to lingering snow and wet conditions. Stanislaus National Forrest Supervisor Jason Kuiken explains.

“Because many roads are not maintained for travel in wet or snowy conditions, our employees follow the same direction that the public does: if the road is closed, only an emergency would allow access, As the snow melts, our staff will inspect the roads for significant damage. Our aim is to reopen all roads to the public as soon as possible.”

Visitors to the area are advised to call ahead to local Ranger District offices for the most up-to-date information on roads and conditions before making any final travel plans. The numbers for the agencies are provided below.

Stanislaus NF Supervisor’s Office: (209) 459-9238

Calaveras Ranger District: (209) 795-1381

Groveland Ranger District: (209) 962-7825

Summit Ranger District: (209) 459-9236