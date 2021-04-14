Man Arrested In Connection To La Grange Murder

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Madera, CA — A man was captured and arrested in Madera for a homicide earlier this month in La Grange.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 39-year-old Luis Cifuentes was arrested for killing 29-year-old Cayetano Duatrte-Perez at a home on Highway 132. The male victim was located in the residence on April 4 after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, says, “Detectives quickly identified Cifuentes as the suspect in the case. Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Cifuentes’s arrest, and search warrant for both his home and vehicle. A “Be on the Lookout” was sent to Cifuentes’s last know hometown in Madera County, and surrounding counties. CHP officers in Madera County located Cifuentes and detained him on a traffic stop.”

He was booked into Madera County Jail. The sheriff’s office notes that condolences go out to the family of Duarte-Perez for their tragic loss.