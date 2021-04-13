Measure V Gets Local Support

Tuolumne County — Measure V is a property tax that will fund fire departments and firefighting efforts, a measure that has found support from Tuolumne County residents and some business owners. It will place a 150 dollar annual property tax on developed residential and commercial properties and 75 dollars on undeveloped parcels. Groveland resident and leader of the Community Emergency Response Team(CERT) Robert Asquith explains.

“Measure V is a 911 call to our communities that our fire and emergency services need life support, There is no current mandate for any of our property taxes to go directly to our fire and emergency services. Without funding from measure V, our fire departments simply aren’t sustainable.”

Supporters of the measure are using social media to get the word out for how needed this tax revenue is, citing the Jamestown fire station and the 1,700 incidents it responds to annually as a much-needed community service, a station that faces closure without dedicated funding. More information about the measure is located on Facebook and can be found here.