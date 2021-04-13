Fire Wise Tips For This Dry Fire Season

Sonora, CA – Do you have your 100 feet of defensible space on your property completed yet?

As an incentive, the Tuolumne County OES Department has set up a “Firewise” information booth in Courthouse Park in Sonora today (Tuesday, April 13) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The national Firewise USA® recognition program provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors in a geographic area get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community and to reduce wildfire risks at the local level, according to county OES officials.

On-hand to answer questions will be staff with the Tuolumne County OES, local Firewise Program representatives, and Tuolumne County Fire representatives. They will also detail how the community and neighborhoods can initiate a Firewise program and about the importance of wildfire preparedness. Click here or contact Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services at 209-533-5511 for more wildfire prevention and defensible space tips.