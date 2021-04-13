Update: Traffic Alert: Bizarre Road Hazard In Sonora

Update at 7:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that traffic is moving freely once again on Tuolumne Road in Sonora. The mishap slowed traffic during this morning’s commute when a big rig’s liftgate got stuck on a boulder and blocked the westbound lane. It took about an hour for the liftgate to be freed. The CHP did not have specific details on how the gate got stuck.

Original post at 6:35 a.m.: Sonora, CA – Morning commuters whose route includes Tuolumne Road may want to take an alternative route.

A big rig’s equipment has created a traffic hazard on Tuolumne Road at the intersection of Black Oak Road and Woodham Carne Road. The CHP is reporting that the semi’s liftgate is stuck on a boulder. The truck is blocking the westbound lane and officers are directing traffic that is slowing going. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.