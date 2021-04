Angels Camp, CA — A 30-year-old man from Angels Camp was killed in a vehicle accident Saturday morning.

It occurred at around 3:45am on Vallecito Road south of Highway 4. Erik Malmin was driving a 1995 Chevy Suburban that went off the roadway and down a steep embankment. The CHP reports that the vehicle rolled over several times and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Written by BJ Hansen.

