Jamestown Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire

Peppermint Circle Mobile Home Fire View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Fire destroyed a mobile home in the 10000 block of Peppermint Circle in Jamestown.

It ignited shortly after midnight early Sunday morning. All four occupants inside were able to safely escape without any injuries. Officials have been investigating what ignited the blaze. Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, City of Sonora Fire and the American Red Cross all responded to the incident.

In addition, there was a fifth-wheel trailer fire in the 7000 block of Highway 12 in Wallace on Saturday morning. The fire ignited at around 11am and no injuries were reported.