Angels Camp, CA — Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Calaveras County this morning.

The CHP says that the incident was reported shortly before 7am. A vehicle traveled off Highway 4 near Rolleri Bypass Road. Traffic is moving freely on Highway 4, but be prepared for activity in the area. The coroner is also responding to the incident. No additional information is immediately available at this time.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For Caltrans traffic information for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 plus a view of traffic on other Mother Lode roads and gas prices click on “Traffic” or keyword: traffic