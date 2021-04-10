Hear From Tuolumne County’s New District Attorney

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Views will feature a conversation with Tuolumne County’s new District Attorney, Cassandra Jenecke.

She was recently appointed by the board of supervisors to complete the final two years of the term of former DA, now Superior Court Judge, Laura Krieg.

Jenecke joined the district attorney’s office six years ago. She will talk about her background, goals for the office, and share observations about local crime trends in the county.