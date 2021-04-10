Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hear From Tuolumne County’s New District Attorney

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Cassandra Jenecke

Cassandra Jenecke

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Views will feature a conversation with Tuolumne County’s new District Attorney, Cassandra Jenecke.

She was recently appointed by the board of supervisors to complete the final two years of the term of former DA, now Superior Court Judge, Laura Krieg.

Jenecke joined the district attorney’s office six years ago. She will talk about her background, goals for the office, and share observations about local crime trends in the county.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 