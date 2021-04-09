HWY 108 And Peaceful Oak Intersection Improvements Begin This Month

Standard, CA — Caltrans is scheduled to begin work on the HWY 108/Peaceful Oak Interchange this month adding a westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp. The interchange takes traffic from the highway to Mono Way and Peaceful Oak Road becomes Standard Road after it crosses Mono Way. Construction crews will also widen the overcrossing so that it can accommodate the addition of a westbound off-ramp.

Work is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2021, and conclude in late 2021. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays during most of this project and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Caltrans warns Highway traffic will be impacted initially while construction crews put K-rail in place and use one-way traffic control to manage that initial work. Impact on highway and street traffic should be minimal throughout much of the project but there will be times when the delay is greater than 5 minutes. Caltrans says it will notify the public in advance of the greater delays.

The interchange was built in 2013 with a westbound on-ramp and an eastbound off-ramp as part of the HWY 108 by-pass project. Work is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2021, and conclude in late 2021. An average of 14,500 vehicles drive through the Peaceful Oak Interchange each day, according to Caltrans, and that is expected to grow to 16,000 vehicles per day in 2038.

The goal of the project is to reduce the time for residents and travelers to exit or enter HWY108 from Peaceful Oak Road. Traffic signals will be at the bottom of the new ramps. Motorists intending to travel eastbound on HWY108 from Peaceful Oak Road and westbound motorists wishing to exit at Peaceful Oak currently must extend their travel to an adjacent interchange. These ramps will eliminate that extra driving. HWY108 is the primary east-west route for residents and businesses in Tuolumne County, and it’s popular with skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Sierra Mountain Construction of Sonora was the low qualified bidder at $7.86 million and will be performing the work.

This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans requests for the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

