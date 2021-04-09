Sonora Wildcats Hoping To Stay Undefeated

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — The abbreviated 2021 high school football season comes to a close this evening.

The undefeated, 2-0, Sonora Wildcats will host Calaveras High School (2-1). The Wildcats are coming off a 20-14 win against cross-county Summerville last week and Calaveras High is fresh off a 20-14 win over Argonaut. Tonight’s high school football finale will air live at 7pm on Star 92.7 and the audio will be streamed on myMotherLode.com.

The Summerville Bears concluded its 1-3 season last week.

California is not having postseason playoff football this year citing COVID-19 concerns. Teams have only been allowed to play schools in neighboring counties this season.