Targeting Fire Safety And Homelessness As Top Priorities
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign
Sonora, CA – Tackling the issues of fire safety and homelessness has been made a top priority by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, and this week they took action.
Appreciative of the number of highly qualified candidates vying for seats on the two committees at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors made their final picks. A task Board Chair and District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell shared was not easy while noting his criteria, “I’m looking for somebody that works well with others in a group setting. Speaking from a bit of experience, it can be difficult when you have a multiple of different opinions and trying to boil that down into one idea that you can then take and make action on.”
Below are the members selected for each advisory board as provided by county staff:
Fire Safety Advisory Committee is made up of the following members:
- (2) members of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors – Ryan Campbell and David Goldemberg
- (5) members of the public, one from each Supervisorial District
District representatives:
- District 1 – Scott Fremd
- District 2 – Dennis Randall
- District 3 – Wesley Brinegar
- District 4 – Eric Holly
- District 5 – Malcolm Carden
Tuolumne County Fire – Chief Andy Murphy
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Bill Pooley or Undersheriff Neil Evans
City of Sonora – Sonora Fire Chief Aimee New
Fire Chiefs Association – Columbia Fire Chief Mark Ferreira
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians – Monica Fox
Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians – Tuolumne Me-Wuk Fire Chief Jerry McGowan
Tuolumne Firesafe Council –Glenn Gottschall
Tuolumne County Homeless Advisory Committee
District representatives:
- District 1 Rick Breese- Martin
- District 2 Whiney Hawkins
- District 3 Tom Crosby
- District 4 Dana Baker
- District 5 Jeanette Lambert
Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools – Kelsey Stone-ADDITIONAL
Chicken Ranch Rancheria- LeeAnn Hatton
Tuolumne Band of Mi Wuk Indians- Lori Severson
Health and Human Services- Rebecca Espino
Business Sector:
- Interfaith, Cathie Peacock
- Nancy’s Hope, Nancy Scott
Non-Profit Sector:
- Resiliency Village, Mark Dyken & Shelly Muniz &
- Give Someone A Chance Hazel & Richard Mitchell
Faith-Based Community
- Sierra Bible Church, Nathan Levering
- St. Patrick’s Church, Christine Welch
City of Sonora
- Mary Rose Rutikanga
- Colette Such
Board of Supervisors
- Supervisor Kathleen Haff, District 4
- Supervisor Jaron Brandon, District 5