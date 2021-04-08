Woodpecker’s Work Will Slow Traffic In Downtown Sonora

Flaggers dircecting traffic View Photo

Sonora, CA – A woodpecker’s work borrowing holes into a power pole will slow traffic in downtown Sonora this weekend.

Intren a utility contractor out of Concord, California, will be replacing the Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) pole at 290 South Stewart Street, between Gold and Church streets. Intren General Forman Timothy Fisher details that in addition to the woodpecker damage the pole is showing signs of deterioration and rotten on the section buried in the ground.

The pole replacement will be done overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 11th to cause as little disruption to travelers as possible, say road crew officials. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic during those hours of operation. Also, no parking signs will be placed along that section of the roadway a couple of hours before the work is scheduled to begin.

Motorists traveling the roadway can expect up to five-minute delays in the cone zone area where they are asked to drive with caution.