Traffic Alert In Downtown Sonora

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Sonora, CA – Utility and Environmental work will cause short motorist delays on South Washington Street in downtown Sonora today.

On behalf of Chevron Environmental Management Company, Arcadis, a company headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, will be performing the work at the intersection of Calaveras Street, north of Highway 108 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work will involve abandoning out-of-service groundwater wells in the area.

Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic at that intersection creating up to five-minute delays. All county COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to while crews are conducting the work.

They ask that motorists avoid the area if possible, by using an alternate route like Mono Way and Stockton Street, off Highway 108/49. Motorists should slow down near personnel and equipment and obey all signage and flaggers in the cone zones.