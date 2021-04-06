Calaveras Public Works Warns About Long-term Road Closure

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Hathaway Pines, CA — Roadway damage near Hathaway Pines caused by a heavy winter storm system in 2017 will be repaired over the coming months.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that Utica Drive will be closed from April 12 through early Fall. The project includes installing a retaining wall, reconstructing an embankment, and repairing the roadway surface. All costs associated with the project are being covered by FEMA. Large machinery will be in the area. Last year downed trees were removed in the project area and a CCWD waterline was relocated.

The alternate route for residents in the area is Canyon View Drive.