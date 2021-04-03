Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County health leaders are celebrating this year’s National Public Health Week by highlighting local programs.

To kick off the week, public health department officials will head to Tuesday’s (April 6) Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting to request it adopt a resolution proclaiming April 5-11, as Public Health Week in the county.

During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association (APHA) recognizes the contributions of public health initiatives, agencies and workers, and spotlights issues that are important to improving the nation’s health. This year’s theme, “Building Bridges to Better Health,” emphasizes the importance of coming together, even if only virtually in this time of COVID-19, to help make communities healthy and safe.

All next week APHA online celebrations will take place and the lineup of free talks and activities can be viewed by click here and then the “Events Page.” www.nphw.org/Events

Back at the local level, the week will be celebrated by public health sharing activities and messages that support healthy living and spotlight the department’s program, which the department provided below:

#Healthy-Selfie Challenge will be promoted to the public via social media to encourage physical

activity. Contestants who submit photos of themselves exercising will be entered into a drawing for healthy prizes.

Workplace Wellness Challenge for employees to track a range of wellness activities in categories

such as physical activity; fruit, vegetable, and water consumption; social engagement; and relaxation/mindfulness.

We Are Public Health messaging will introduce the community to Tuolumne County’s various programs and services that improve individual and community health.