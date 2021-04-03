PG&E Wants The Public’s Feedback On Wildfire Safety

Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. tips, power outage, PSPS, PG&E View Photo

Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) wants to hear feedback on its Wildfire Prevention Plans and 2021 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) improvements and to listen and learn from customers.

As wildfire risk in California continues to grow, especially with the temperatures heating up, utility officials acknowledge losing power disrupts lives. That is why they say the company is providing progress updates, while listening to customers to find ways to reduce the impact of PSPS events, without compromising safety. To continue that effort, PG&E is hosting a webinar to share local wildfire safety progress for those in Tuolumne, Mariposa and Madera counties.

The company provided this list of topics that staff will discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts

Resources to help customers and communities before, during, and after PSPS events PG&E’s improved technology and tools focused on safety

The virtual event will take place on Thursday, April 8, from 6–7:30 p.m. Experts on the subject will give a presentation and then participants can ask questions and share their experiences.

To access the event online, click here for PG&E’s website or this Microsoft link bit.ly/38r0B7O. Attendees can also dial-in: 1-866-501-6088 and give conference ID: 2499642