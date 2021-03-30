Local JPA Receives $590,000 In Emergency Funding

Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. tips, power outage, PSPS, PG&E View Photo

Angels Camp. CA — The California Office of Emergency Services has awarded a grant to a joint powers authority made up of local entities in Calaveras County.

The combined $590,000 will go to the City of Angels Camp, Utica Water and Power Authority and the Union Public Utility District. It will notably help purchase generators to offset the impacts of power outages.

Angels Camp will install generators at the city’s fleet vehicle fueling station, the water treatment plant and at the Sierra Hope Food Bank.

Utica will purchase a backup generator for the water flow control gate valve at the Murphys Afterbay, one to backup spillway gate controls at Hunters Reservoir in Avery, and buy a trailer-mounted generator that all JPA members can use. New and upgraded emergency communications equipment will also be purchased.

Union Public Utilities District will purchase three backup generators as well, including one for its administration/system controls building, the second for its maintenance shop/chlorine dose station on Sheep Ranch Road and a third for its remote chlorine dose station on Redhill Road.