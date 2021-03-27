Vandals Hit Local Water Authority’s Supply System

Lumber thrown into flume View Photos

Murphys, CA – Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Calaveras County water authority’s supply system and now the public’s help is being sought to catch the suspects.

The crime occurred sometime during the weekend of Saturday, March 6th at the Utica Water and Power Authority’s (Utica) public water supply system east of Forest Meadows near the end of Pennsylvania Gulch Road in the Murphys area.

Utica officials say two or more individuals committed felony vandalism after they bypassed a locked gate with “No Trespassing” signs to get to a wooden flume on the North Fork Stanislaus River. While there the vandals threw some lumber that was piled on a wooden platform for flume repairs down the steep, rocky canyon wall. Other planks were tossed into the flume creating several “log jams” but luckily not causing the water to overflow the canal banks.

Utica officials estimated the cost of the materials that were damaged or destroyed along with staff time to clean up the mess upwards of several thousand dollars. This water system is the sole water supply for more than 10,000 residential, commercial and agricultural customers between Murphys and Angels Camp.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and Utica are seeking help from the public to identify the individuals who vandalized the system and report any additional suspicious activity observed near Utica’s flume and ditch system. Video surveillance and photos from the area where the crime occurred are being reviewed by Utica and the Sheriff’s Office, along with tire tracks, footprints and other evidence left at the scene.

Since this crime occurred, foot patrols have been increased on the system and additional security cameras have been installed that provide real-time pictures and videos of trespassers. This will allow Utica to immediately notify the Sheriff’s Office additional trespassing/vandalism occurs.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of these vandals, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500, the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030 or contact Utica at joelm@uticawater.com or (209) 736-9419. We appreciate any help the community can provide. For more information about Utica, go to www.uticawater.com.