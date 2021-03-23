Hit-And-Run Results In Two Arrests With Drugs Found In Shoe

Jamestown, CA — After a hit-and-run in Jamestown, all the occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot – one with drugs in his shoe.

The crash happened on Chicken Ranch Road near the casino, off Highway 108, around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. The CHP reports that 20- year-old Albert Roman III of Oakdale was behind the wheel of a 2005 Mercedes sedan with two passengers, 19-year-old Nathaniel Stetson of Ceres and a 16-year-old female from Oakdale. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado details, “They were approaching the other vehicle at a high rate of speed and they went off the road. As they went up the embankment, they went past, to the side of the vehicle, and then overturned on top of the other vehicle.”

Inside that other vehicle, a 2001 Mercedes sedan, was driver, 60-year-old Floyd Johnson Jr., and passenger, 69-year-old Richard Alvarez, both of Modesto. Alverez suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Roman and his passengers were not hurt, instead, they were able to get out of their vehicle and ran from the scene. They did not get far as CHP officers found them all nearby. Roman was arrest for felony hit and run and Stetson for “delaying the duties of a peace officer.” Once at the Tuolumne County Jail, a search of Stetson revealed he had hidden a baggy of a white crystal substance suspected to be Methamphetamine in one of his shoes. That tacked on a felony bringing a controlled substance into jail on to his charges.

Roman was placed on a $10,000 bail and Stetson on $25,000. Machado says alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.