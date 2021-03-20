Welcome News To Aid Sonora’s Housing Shortage

Sonora subdivision off Stockton Street where seven single family homes will be built later this spring View Photos

Sonora, CA – Sonora will soon be getting some assistance in combating its housing shortage.

The plan is to break ground on seven new 1,700 to 1,900 sq. ft. cottage-style homes in late spring now that the city’s Community Development Department issued construction permits this week. Lemke Homes, Inc. out of Oakdale is the builder. President Eric Lemke tells Clarke Broadcasting that the houses will be built on the remaining lots in The Bungalows at Woods Creek Landing subdivision along Cottage Court, near Ponderosa Lane, off Stockton Street.

“We will be building the wood homes on 1/4 to 1/3 acre lots. There are three different floor plans. All have three bedrooms and two-car garages, but there is the option for either 2 or 2 and a half bathrooms,” details Lemke.

The firm is currently building homes at the La Cobre Mina subdivision in Copperopolis, click here for house drafts. The homes are more “estate style,” according to Lemke, with brick and wood exteriors and on bigger lots. These 2,267 to 2,340 sq. ft. houses start in the upper $300,000 range.

“We are still collecting all the cost for the Sonora project, so no price range is available just yet,” informed Lemke. He teased that they have future projects planned in the county, but when pressed for details, Lemke remained tight-lipped, replying with a smile, “The Sonora homes are our smallest project in the area and construction should be completed late this year.”