Road Work On Two Sections Of Two Highways To Cause Traffic Delays

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect some delays along two highways in two areas of Calaveras County next week.

One-way traffic controls will be put in place by Caltrans crews conducting utility and road repairs. Caltrans provided these details:

Workers will conduct utility work on Highway 12 from Whalen Service Road to Pettinger Road in Valley Springs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23. Motorists can expect 10-minute delays.

Workers will perform maintenance operations on Highway 26 from Gill Haven Drive to Alabama Hill near Rich Gulch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26.

Up to 10-minute delays can be expected by travelers at both locations. Caltrans asks motorists to take alternate routes if possible. They also ask motorists to slow down and use caution where crews and equipment are present in the cone zones.