Sonora’s Planning Commission Wants You

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA – Three pending vacancies on the Sonora Planning Commission has the city soliciting candidates.

Applications are now being accepted for the positions. Those include one term that will begin upon appointment by the city council and will expire on July 1, 2022, the two other slots will begin on July 1, 2021, and the terms expire July 1, 2025.

Eligible applicants must be a resident and elector of the city. City staff says they should also “have an interest in the land use planning and development activities of Sonora and its sphere of influence.”

The deadline to submit an application is before 4 p.m. Friday, April 9th. It should be addressed to Mayor Matt Hawkins, C/O Community Development Department, City of Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370 or via email to Rachelle Kellogg Community Development Director at rkellogg@sonoraca.com. All questions should also be directed to Kellogg at (209) 532-3508. Click here for an application.

The commissioners that are leaving are Chairman Chris Garnin who has been a member since 2005 and John Richardson since 2007. Their terms end in July of this year and Ron Jensen has served since 2011 with his term ending in July of next year.