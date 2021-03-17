Update: Traffic Alert: Section Of Major Sonora Road Way Shut Down

Bus stuck on Mono Way in Sonora View Photos

Update at 2:40 p.m.: Sonora Police report that a section of Mono Way closed to allow a tow truck to remove a stuck truck has reopened to traffic and it is moving freely once again. Further details on the incident are below.

Original post at 2:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Sonora Police have shut down the east and westbound lanes of Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection for a stuck bus.

Sonora dispatch reports that the bus bottomed out while trying to turn into the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center in the 740 block of Mono Way. Officers tried to work the bus out shifting back and forth, but that did not work and a tow truck is now on the scene working to remove the bus. Traffic is backed up as can be seen in the image box. Officers are directing traffic around the area using Greenley and Sanguinetti roads. An update will be provided when more information comes into the newsroom.