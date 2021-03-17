ABC Agents Out In Force St. Patrick’s Day to Increase Public Safety

Sonora, CA – While it is custom for the CHP to be monitoring drunk driving on St. Patrick’s Day, another agency also plans to be out in force looking for alcohol violations and those breaking COVID-19 rules as well.

Not detailing where agents will be except to say it is a statewide effort, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) spokesperson John Carr tells Clarke Broadcasting agents will be enforcing alcoholic beverage laws on March 17th to help make St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as safe as possible.

Last year in California seven people were killed, and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence on St. Patrick’s Day, relayed Carr. He added, “Driving under the influence puts yourself and others on the road at risk and it also hurts financially; attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes, and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.”

ABC agents will also be checking on coronavirus pandemic health order compliance including those that limit mixing with people you do not live with as much as possible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since starting work with the California Office of Emergency Services COVID -19 Task Force, ABC agents have made over 233,000 site visits during the pandemic to enhance public safety, according to Carr. Over the holiday, he added, agents will be working in collaboration with local law enforcement, licensed establishments, and community stakeholders to help make the holiday as safe as possible.