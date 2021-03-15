Newsom Forms Committee For Recall Fight

Governor Gavin Newsom At Dodger Stadium View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has started a political committee to raise money for an anticipated upcoming recall election.

In doing so, Newsom is acknowledging that the issue is likely to go before voters later this year. Proponents of the recall have until mid-week to submit 1.5 million valid signatures. Over two million petitions have been signed, but election officials will need to verify that at least 1.5-million are from registered voters.

It was announced this morning that $250,000 was donated to Newsom’s recall defense committee by the California Democratic Party.

Two Republicans have formally announced intentions to challenge Newsom in the recall, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox.

The election will likely be held around September, assuming it moves forward. Whether Newsom is recalled or not, the California gubernatorial seat will again be on the ballot in 2022.