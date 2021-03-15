Man Dies In Tuolumne County Motorcycle Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — There was a motorcycle crash on Bonds Flat Road that claimed the life of an unidentified 40-year-old man from Modesto.

Sonora Area CHP Officer Steve Machado reports that it happened Saturday at around 5pm. He adds, “As the rider negotiated a left curve in the roadway, he allowed his motorcycle to travel onto the south shoulder where both the rider and the motorcycle struck a guardrail. After the impact, the motorcycle landed within the eastbound lane of Bonds Flat Road and the rider came to rest on a private roadway just south of Bonds Flat Road.”

Officer Machado continues, by adding, “A Fish and Wildlife Warden was traveling through the area of the crash and began to provide medical aid to the rider. Unfortunately, the rider succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The rider was on a 2006 Suzuki and was wearing a helmet. The CHP is withholding his name of the rider because family members are still being notified.