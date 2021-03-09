Tuolumne County Hosting Engineers and Scientist in Schools Week

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office View Photo

Professionals from dozens of companies will be instructing hundreds of local students via “zoom” as part of Engineers and Scientist In Schools week, taking place March 8th-12th. Tuolumne County Superintendent of schools will be collaborating with the San Fransisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) to bring experts from a plethora of fields to help instruct students in a variety of topics. Twenty-nine classes at eight different schools totaling six-hundred and fifty students will be digitally instructed on subjects and activities such as how to solve engineering challenges to exploring shark teeth.

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office relays that they are grateful for the support from local and out of area firms in helping students see the impact of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in their everyday lives.

The following firms and agencies will be participating in this scholastic event: Stantec Consulting, Joe Hill Consulting Engineers, Jacobs Engineering, GEI Consultants, SFPUC, Applied Technology and Science, Mott MacDonald, McMillen Jacobs Associates, and Dabri Inc.