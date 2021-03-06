High-speed Chase On HWY 49 Ends On Dirt Road In Columbia

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – A high-speed chase on Highway 49 ended on a dirt road in Columbia and a record check made clear why the driver fled.

The chase began just before midnight on Tuesday when CHP Officers began pursuit of a red 1987 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, traveling west on Rim Rock Road then onto Rawhide Road. It then turned right onto Highway 49, heading towards Columbia. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado recounts, “At a maintained speed of 75 to 80 miles per hour the pursuit continued into Columbia and onto a dirt driveway of off Wood Creek Way where the pickup finally came to a stop.”

The driver, 20-year-old Devon Hensley of Sonora, was quickly apprehended as he exited the driver’s door. It was determined the pickup truck was recently reported stolen.

Hensley also had several outstanding local warrants including hit-and-run resulting in injury. Alcohol and or drugs are not suspected to be involved.