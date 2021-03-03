Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

State Park Vehicle Break-ins Under Investigation

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Vehicle Break-In Suspect

Vehicle Break-In Suspect

Photo Icon View Photos

Jamestown, CA — Law enforcement officials with the California State Parks are investigating a single-vehicle break-in that took place at Railtown 1897 and two additional at Columbia State Historic Park.

Bags were stolen, along with electronics, paperwork and credit cards. Park officials are asking for information about the man pictured, along with the white sedan. Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Jackie Olavarria (209)-984-8703. All three break-ins occurred last Thursday.

  • Officials seek info about sedan

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 