State Park Vehicle Break-ins Under Investigation

Jamestown, CA — Law enforcement officials with the California State Parks are investigating a single-vehicle break-in that took place at Railtown 1897 and two additional at Columbia State Historic Park.

Bags were stolen, along with electronics, paperwork and credit cards. Park officials are asking for information about the man pictured, along with the white sedan. Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Jackie Olavarria (209)-984-8703. All three break-ins occurred last Thursday.