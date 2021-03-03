Another Chance For 65+ To Get COVID Vaccine In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA – Those 65 and older who have still not received the coronavirus vaccine still have a chance to do so this Thursday in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz advises, “We want to be sure that we have reached all individuals who are currently eligible and getting them scheduled to get vaccinated during our next two clinics.”

Those clinics are closed and by appointment only at the health department and will be held the next two Thursdays. Bietz recommends calling them at 209-533-7440 instead of applying at the online site to make an appointment.

This is not the last opportunity for those 65 plus to get a vaccine, but Bietz relayed, “When we start to go to bigger and wider, appointments will be harder to get because we’ll be opening it up to more eligible groups.”

Also, there will be a Public Virtual COVID Info night Wednesday, March 3rd from 6-7p.m. with the link to the meeting here.

Additionally, Calaveras public health has a 65 plus clinic scheduled for this Thursday, March 4th at Frogtown off Highway 49 in Angels Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made online by clicking here or call 209-419-7314.