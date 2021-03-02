A Teenager Found Dead Along HWY 49 In Sonora

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – The body of a 17-year-old female was found along Highway 49 in Sonora on Sunday afternoon, but few details surrounding her death are being released by the Sonora Unit of the CHP.

After inquiries by Clarke Broadcasting regarding the incident, CHP spokesperson Steve Machado confirmed to us that there was an incident involving a female teenager on the highway near O’Hara Drive. He recounted that a call came into dispatch around 3:30 p.m. reporting a downed pedestrian.

Relaying that “nobody saw anything” regarding what happened or caused the teenager’s death, Machado added she was found by another person, but “we don’t know if it was a driver or a nearby resident.”

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Asked whether this is being considered a suspicious death, Machado replied, “Not suspicious, but undetermined as to what led up to that event.”

Disclosing that the case is being “heavily investigated,” Machado stated that he hopes to have more information to release later this week.