Stabbing At Hotel In Murphys Under Investigation

Murphys CA — A stabbing reported on Saturday at the Murphys Hotel is being investigated by the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:50 PM at the Murphy’s Historic Hotel on the 400 Block of Main Street. The victim was treated and released from a valley hospital and no further details about them are available.

Sgt. Greg Stark says the suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Calaveras’s detective division is handling the follow-up, they will be responsible for collecting witness statements and security footage from the building.