Power Outage In And Above Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA – The lights are out for over 3,000 PG&E customers since just after 1 p.m. in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County, and up the Highway 108 corridor beyond Long Barn.

The outage has spared Willow Springs and Soulsbyville but impacts downtown Twain Harte, Confidence, Sugarpine, Mi-Wuk Village and all of Long Barn. The total number of PG&E customers impacted are listed as 3,726.

It is unclear what is to blame for this outage. Currently, a PG&E crew is headed to the outage to assess and investigate the cause. The utility gives an estimated time for the electricity to be restored as 3:15 p.m.