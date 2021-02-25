Orient Express Run Goes Virtual

Orient Express Virtual Run View Photo

Sonora, CA — Organizations are looking for ways to carry on traditional events while COVID-19 is still a concern, and the 35th annual Orient Express Run, benefitting Tuolumne County Special Olympics, will be held virtually through this weekend.

The event is put on by the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Foundation who reports that people can sign up to “run, walk, bike, ski or skip” anytime through Sunday. You can also join the one-mile race, four-mile race, or both. It allows people to social distance and do it from any place they choose.

The cost to enter is $30 for one or both races. Participants will also receive an event t-shirt around March 15. For more information on how to register, click here.