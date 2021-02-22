ATCAA Food Bank Grant Totals Over $20,000

$20,000 grant from MLFP (Mother Lode Food Project) and Sonora Area Foundation donors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The large donation to the Amador Tuolumne Community Acton Agency (ATCAA) Food Bank will help programs that assist locals. On February 19 the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) presented a check to the ATCAA Food Bank for $20,849.10. The grant is the result of a partnership with MLFP (Mother Lode Food Project) and Sonora Area Foundation donors.

Due to COVID concerns, MLFP was not able to conduct their scheduled February food pick up and instead requested cash donations to ATCAA’s Food Bank from program participants. Sonora Area Foundation offered to match the first $5,000 in donations in honor of retiring MLFP founders Sue Mundy and Ellen Beck. Other Sonora Area Foundation donors to this grant were Bob & Katherine Laughton Fund, Boyd Family Fund, Caldwell Insurance Community Fund, Calestini/Alves Family Fund, Charles & Kate Segerstrom Family Fund, Penny Ablin & Kerry Kilgore Family Fund, R&R Family Fund, Tuolumne Sunrise Fund, and Vanier Family Fund who contributed $6,800. In addition 71 MLFP participants sent in gifts totaling $9,049.10

SAF Executive Director, Darrell Slocum, says “Tuolumne community has benefited greatly from this valuable program and Ellen Beck and Sue Mundy are worthy of recognition and praise.”

ATCAA Food Bank Director Joe Tobin says “Ellen and Sue have been able to create, and sustain, a donation program for the ATCAA Food Bank, that has been nothing short of a saving grace for Tuolumne County. Even when faced with adversity as large as a global pandemic, Ellen and Sue found a way to keep pushing on, and to not only keep this donation program alive, but thriving more than ever. All of us here at ATCAA would like to thank both, Ellen and Sue, for their persistent hard work and service, to help support the less fortunate members of our community.”