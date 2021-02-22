Sunny
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Motorcyclist Dies In Calaveras Head-on Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a juvenile driving a Chevy Camaro.

It happened late yesterday afternoon during the four o’clock hour on Double Springs Road west of Highway 26 in Valley Springs. The boy driving the 2012 Camaro is 17-years-old.

The CHP reports that the teen was traveling eastbound and the car drifted into the opposing traffic lane due to the high speed. It collided directly with the oncoming 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle. The rider was ejected from the bike and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was taken to Mark Twain Medical Center to treat “minor injuries.” The CHP adds that drugs/alcohol were not a factor in the crash. No names were released by officials related to the crash.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 