Additional COVID-19 Cases At Tuolumne County Jail

Sonora, CA — There were two new inmate COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend at the Tuolumne County Jail.

A couple of weeks ago we reported there were seven cases and those individuals have now recovered and have since been rehoused in their respective cohorts.

All close contacts of the two new cases have tested negative but will still be placed in isolation per the direction of public health. The health department is also leading contact tracing.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that if you are a family member requesting contact with an inmate, contact Sergeant Chris Hurtado at (209)533-7201 and he will facilitate connecting you. Please know inmate communication is optional and our staff will not mandate an inmate to respond to your request.