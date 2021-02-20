Utility Work To Slow Traffic In Calaveras County Next Week

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Glencoe, CA – Motorists could face delays traveling in the Glencoe area of Highway 26 in Calaveras County next week.

The highway will be reduced to one-lane traffic on two days from Ealey Road to Lower Dorray and Ridge roads. Caltrans has scheduled the work on Monday, Feb. 22nd, and Thursday, Feb. 25th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.

Motorists traveling in that area can expect up to ten-minute delays where crews are working. Caltrans asks drivers to slow down and use caution around equipment and personnel in the cone zones.