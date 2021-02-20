Two New Chances For 75+ To Get COVID Vaccine In Calaveras County

Sonora, CA – Those 75 and older in Calaveras County who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine or second dose still have a chance to get the shot.

Public health has announced two vaccine clinics at separate locations on two days next week. The first clinic is on Tuesday, Feb. 23rd from 1-3:30 p.m. at the West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26. The second one is Thursday, Feb. 25th during the same timeframe at the Copperopolis Armory located at 695 Main Street.

Appointments can be made using the online registration link, click here. No internet, call 209-419-7314 for assistance, which includes help for Spanish-speaking individuals. Below highlighted in blue are the requirements to get a shot:

All participants must wear masks. Loose-fitting clothing around the upper arm is recommended. Public health asks that those feeling sick or unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms not attend the clinic, but instead quarantine or seek medical attention.