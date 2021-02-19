Yosemite Storm Damage, COVID Impacts And Firefall

Firefall over Glacier Point (left) and Horsetail Fall illuminated by sunset (right). View Photo

Yosemite, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on Yosemite National Park.

Park Ranger Jamie Richards will detail the extensive storm impacts from last month’s Mono Wind event. Some of the cleanup still continues. She will also speak about the impacts of COVID-19 and natural disasters on last year’s notable drop in annual attendance. In addition, she will explain the Firefall phenomenon that attracts thousands to the park each February.

Towards the end of the show, Richards will highlight some of the ways the park is working with gateway communities to educate visitors about Yosemite and the region.